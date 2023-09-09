Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (77-63) and the Miami Marlins (73-68) at Citizens Bank Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 6:05 PM ET on September 9.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies and Johnny Cueto (1-3) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

The Marlins have been victorious in 32, or 44.4%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (579 total).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule