Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +155 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total is set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -190 +155 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 32 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami is 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 65 of its 140 chances.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 33-36 33-28 39-40 55-51 17-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.