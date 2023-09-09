Johnny Cueto will look to control Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies when they take on his Miami Marlins on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 144 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 388 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Miami has scored 579 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Marlins rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Miami has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Cueto (1-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Cueto has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Clayton Kershaw 9/6/2023 Dodgers W 11-4 Home JT Chargois Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers L 10-0 Home Braxton Garrett Ryan Pepiot 9/8/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Eury Pérez Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies - Away Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers - Away - Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Colin Rea 9/14/2023 Brewers - Away Eury Pérez Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.