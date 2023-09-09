Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (77-63) will square off with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (73-68) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.55 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (1-3, 5.54 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 94 times this season and won 55, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 15-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (65.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 32, or 44.4%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Burger 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 16th 3rd

