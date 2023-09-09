The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Schwarber and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

De La Cruz Stats

Bryan De La Cruz has 133 hits with 30 doubles, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.308/.423 so far this year.

De La Cruz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan De La Cruz or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

He has 13 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Nola has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 25 times. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Sep. 2 4.2 8 7 7 5 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 21 7.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 5.0 4 4 4 7 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 5.0 5 1 1 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Nola's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 99 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 41 home runs and 112 walks. He has driven in 90 runs.

He has a slash line of .195/.344/.472 so far this year.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs, nine walks and two RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Padres Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Padres Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 4 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 at Brewers Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 149 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs, 39 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .264/.314/.457 on the year.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his 16-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a triple, eight home runs, two walks and 19 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Padres Sep. 4 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 2 at Brewers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.