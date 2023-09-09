The Philadelphia Phillies (77-63) will look to Trea Turner, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Miami Marlins (73-68) at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Citizens Bank Park.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies and Johnny Cueto (1-3) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.55 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (1-3, 5.54 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

The Marlins are sending Cueto (1-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.

Cueto enters this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Cueto will try to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Johnny Cueto vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 680 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .440 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 185 home runs (11th in the league).

Cueto has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out four against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (12-9) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.55, a 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.157 in 28 games this season.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Nola has made 25 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.

Aaron Nola vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 26th in MLB with 579 runs scored this season. They have a .258 batting average this campaign with 144 home runs (23rd in the league).

The Marlins have gone 17-for-52 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI in 11 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

