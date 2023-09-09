Our projection model predicts the Miami Hurricanes will take down the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3.5) Toss Up (51) Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

No Hurricanes one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average total for Miami (FL) games this year is 6.5 fewer points than the point total of 51 for this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aggies are unbeaten against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

One of the Aggies' one games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 51 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 52 10 52 10 -- -- Miami (FL) 38 3 38 3 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.