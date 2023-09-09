The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) go on the road to play the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by putting up 52 points per game. The Aggies rank 28th on defense (10 points allowed per game). Miami (FL) has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 215 total yards per contest (21st-best). On offense, it ranks 29th by compiling 493 total yards per game.

Below in this story, we give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Texas A&M 493 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (74th) 215 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 222 (22nd) 250 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134 (80th) 243 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (47th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 201 yards (201 per game) while completing 77.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 90 yards, or 90 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Mark Fletcher has racked up 76 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

Colbie Young has hauled in 79 receiving yards on four catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Xavier Restrepo has put together a 68-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on six targets.

Jacolby George's six targets have resulted in six catches for 56 yards.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 236 yards (236 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 78.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 22 rushing yards on three carries.

Amari Daniels has racked up 51 yards on seven carries.

This season, Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball six times for 26 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's 115 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has totaled eight receptions and two touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has hauled in six passes while averaging 74 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has been the target of three passes and compiled three grabs for 40 yards, an average of 40 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.