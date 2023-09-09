Nick Fortes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nick Fortes (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 47.1% of his games this year (41 of 87), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in five games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23 of 87 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.180
|.283
|OBP
|.232
|.276
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|35/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
