On Saturday, Nick Fortes (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Fortes is batting .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 47.1% of his games this year (41 of 87), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in five games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23 of 87 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Home Away 43 GP 42 .224 AVG .180 .283 OBP .232 .276 SLG .297 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 35/6 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings