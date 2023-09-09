The South Florida Bulls (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

With 41 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS, South Florida has had to rely on their 79th-ranked offense (24 points per contest) to keep them competitive. In terms of total yards, Florida A&M ranks 47th in the FCS (357 total yards per game) and 42nd on the other side of the ball (303 total yards allowed per contest).

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

South Florida vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

South Florida Florida A&M 540 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (54th) 465 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (39th) 374 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207 (23rd) 166 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (77th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown leads South Florida with 166 yards (166 ypg) on 15-of-34 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 160 rushing yards on 25 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards (111 per game).

Khafre Brown has hauled in three catches for 95 yards (95 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Sean Atkins has hauled in five receptions totaling 43 yards so far this campaign.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa leads Florida A&M with 150 yards on 12-of-22 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 11 rushing yards (11 ypg) on three carries.

Terrell Jennings has rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries so far this year.

Jaquez Yant has piled up 72 yards (on 11 carries) with one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread has registered five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 90 (90 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Kamari Young has one reception (on one target) for a total of 19 yards (19 yards per game) this year.

Trevonte Davis' one catch (on one target) has netted him 18 yards (18 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Florida or Florida A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.