The UCF Knights (1-0) visit the Boise State Broncos (0-1) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by putting up 723 yards per game. The defense ranks 31st (240 yards allowed per game). Boise State ranks 99th in points per game (19), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 56 points allowed per contest.

We will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

UCF vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

UCF vs. Boise State Key Statistics

UCF Boise State 723 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (78th) 240 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 568 (115th) 389 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (77th) 334 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (55th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 281 yards, completing 73.3% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 90 yards (90 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has 100 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Xavier Townsend's 81 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered five catches and one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in four receptions totaling 59 yards so far this campaign.

RJ Harvey has a total of 50 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass and scoring one touchdown.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has recored 244 passing yards, or 244 per game, so far this season. He has completed 48.7% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 31 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, George Holani, has carried the ball 10 times for 51 yards (51 per game).

Ashton Jeanty has 109 receiving yards (109 per game) on four catches and one touchdown while racking up 44 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Eric McAlister has seven receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 69 yards (69 yards per game) this year.

Stefan Cobbs' six receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 56 yards (56 ypg).

