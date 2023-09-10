In the Week 1 contest between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Braxton Berrios find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Berrios' stats last season included 32 targets and 18 catches for 145 yards (8.5 per game).

Berrios, in 15 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

He found the end zone on the ground in two games last year, but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

Braxton Berrios Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 6 5 37 0 Week 2 @Browns 0 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Dolphins 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 @Packers 1 1 6 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 15 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 2 1 6 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Bears 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 14 @Bills 3 1 25 0 Week 15 Lions 6 1 14 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 1 1 24 0

