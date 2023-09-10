Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 10 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .257.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 86 of 134 games this year (64.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 47 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 66 .286 AVG .229 .333 OBP .278 .451 SLG .389 26 XBH 22 8 HR 10 37 RBI 35 64/18 K/BB 65/19 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings