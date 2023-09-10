Bryan De La Cruz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 10 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .257.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 86 of 134 games this year (64.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 47 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|66
|.286
|AVG
|.229
|.333
|OBP
|.278
|.451
|SLG
|.389
|26
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|35
|64/18
|K/BB
|65/19
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
