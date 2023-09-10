Should you wager on Cedrick Wilson scoring a touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Wilson reeled in 12 passes for 136 yards last year. He averaged 11.3 yards per game, on 18 total targets.

Wilson, in nine games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 2 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Texans 3 2 26 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Bills 2 1 21 0 Wild Card @Bills 1 1 14 0

Rep Cedrick Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.