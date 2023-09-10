Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Chargers vs. Dolphins Game – Week 1
The Miami Dolphins (0-0) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Chargers vs. Dolphins?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Miami 25 - Los Angeles 24
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers a 61.8% chance to win.
- The Chargers won 81.8% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-2).
- Los Angeles had a 5-2 record last year (winning 71.4% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
- The Dolphins were underdogs in seven games last season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.
- Miami was 2-5 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +136 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (+3)
- Against the spread, the Chargers were 11-6-0 last season.
- As 3-point or greater favorites, Los Angeles went 4-3 against the spread last year.
- The Dolphins' record against the spread last year was 8-8-1.
- As 3-point underdogs or greater, Miami went 5-3 against the spread last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (51)
- These teams averaged a combined 46.4 points per game a season ago, 4.6 less points than the total of 51 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 4.9 fewer points per game (46.1) last season than this game's total of 51 points.
- The Chargers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
