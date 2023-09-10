Looking to bet on which player will be the first to score a touchdown in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET? Austin Ekeler, at +450, is one of the favorites to produce the game's first TD. Continue reading for additional odds and insights.

Chargers vs. Dolphins First TD Odds

Chargers Players First TD Odds Austin Ekeler +450 Keenan Allen +1100 Mike Williams +1100 Dolphins Players First TD Odds Raheem Mostert +600 Tyreek Hill +800 Jaylen Waddle +900

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Chargers to Score First TD Dolphins to Score First TD -150 +110

The Chargers suited up for 17 games last season, and they were the first team to score a touchdown on 11 occasions.

Of those 11 games in which Los Angeles scored the first touchdown last season, the running game generated three scores, while the passing attack accounted for eight TDs, with eight touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

As far as total TDs, the Chargers produced 42 touchdowns last year, or 2.5 per game, which ranked them 12th in the NFL.

The Dolphins suited up for one game last season, and they failed to score the first TD of a game.

In terms of TDs per game, the Dolphins averaged 2.7 touchdowns per contest last season (ninth-most in league).

Chargers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

