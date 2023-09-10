The Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) will play the Miami Dolphins (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's game between the Chargers and Dolphins? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Dolphins had the lead five times, were losing six times, and were tied six times.

Offensively, the Dolphins averaged 5.1 points in the first quarter (10th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 4.4 points on average in the first quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Chargers were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

Los Angeles averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 5.1 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Dolphins outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last year, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they tied in the second quarter in four games.

The Dolphins averaged 7.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

The Chargers won the second quarter 12 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last year.

In the second quarter last season, Los Angeles averaged 11.4 points on offense (second-ranked) and surrendered an average of 6.8 points on defense (13th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Dolphins won the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Dolphins averaged 5.5 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.1 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers won the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

On offense, the Chargers put up an average of 2.9 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) last year. On defense, they surrendered 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Dolphins won the fourth quarter in four games last season, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Dolphins averaged 5.2 points scored on offense (24th-ranked) and gave up an average of 6.4 points on defense (20th-ranked).

In the Chargers' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter nine times, lost six times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Los Angeles put up an average of 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.5 points on defense.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Dolphins had the lead five times, were behind nine times, and were tied three times.

Offensively, the Dolphins averaged 12.7 points in the first half (ninth-ranked) last year. They surrendered 13.9 points on average in the first half (30th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Chargers were leading after the first half in nine games (6-3 in those contests), trailed after the first half in six games (3-3), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half last year, Los Angeles averaged 14.1 points on offense. On defense, the team gave up an average of 11.9 points in the first half.

2nd Half

The Dolphins outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games last year, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Dolphins averaged 10.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second half last year.

The Chargers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games last season (6-1 record in those games). They lost the second half in 10 games (4-6).

In the second half last season, Los Angeles averaged 8.6 points on offense (28th-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 10.8 points in the second half (18th-ranked).

