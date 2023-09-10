A victory by the Miami Dolphins over the Los Angeles Chargers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET (at SoFi Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Chargers ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last year. The Dolphins ranked 11th in scoring offense (23.4 points per game) and 24th in scoring defense (23.5 points allowed per game) last season.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (+3) Under (51) Dolphins 25, Chargers 24

Dolphins Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dolphins have a 42.6% chance to win.

Miami covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last year.

The Dolphins covered the spread five times last year (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Miami and its opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last year.

Dolphins games averaged 46.9 total points last season, 4.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.

The Chargers had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Los Angeles games.

The over/under in this game is 51 points, 3.4 higher than the average total in Chargers games last season.

Dolphins vs. Chargers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23 22.6 21.8 22.6 24.1 22.6 Miami 23.4 23.5 21.6 15.5 24.9 30.6

