The Miami Dolphins (0-0) hit the road to square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Chargers and Dolphins recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3 51 -160 +135

Dolphins vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins combined with their opponent to score more than 51 points in seven of 17 games last season.

Miami had a 46.9-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

Last season, the Dolphins were the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

Last season, Miami won two of its seven games when it was the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and their opponents went over 51 combined points in seven of 17 games last season.

The average total in Los Angeles' matchups last season was 47.6, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Chargers were 11-4-0 last season.

The Chargers were favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. They went 9-2 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Los Angeles had a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Chargers vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chargers 23 13 22.6 21 47.6 7 Dolphins 23.4 11 23.5 24 46.9 7

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 46.8 47 Implied Team Total AVG 26 26.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-8-0 5-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 1-7-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.6 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.7 ATS Record 11-4-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-1 3-4-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 4-2 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

