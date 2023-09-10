Dolphins vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 1
Going into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0), the Miami Dolphins (0-0) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 10 at SoFi Stadium.
The Dolphins went 9-8 in 2022 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They gave up 23.5 points per game (to rank 24th in the NFL) while scoring 23.4 per game (11th).
The Chargers went 10-7 a season ago and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They scored 23 points per game (13th in the league) while conceding 22.6 (21st).
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Back
|Out
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|Out
|Justin Bethel
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Rumph II
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
Other Week 1 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dolphins Season Insights (2022)
- The Dolphins ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Miami totaled 23.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 24th, surrendering 23.5 points per game.
- The Dolphins sported the 27th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.
- Miami had the 25th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (99.2 per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 103 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 14 forced turnovers (30th in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Dolphins' -7 turnover margin was the fifth-worst in the NFL last season.
Dolphins vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Dolphins (+135)
- Total: 51 points
