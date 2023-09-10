Going into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0), the Miami Dolphins (0-0) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 10 at SoFi Stadium.

The Dolphins went 9-8 in 2022 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They gave up 23.5 points per game (to rank 24th in the NFL) while scoring 23.4 per game (11th).

The Chargers went 10-7 a season ago and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They scored 23 points per game (13th in the league) while conceding 22.6 (21st).

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Salvon Ahmed RB Back Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Connor Williams OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Liam Eichenberg OL Ribs Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Back Out Elijah Campbell DB Knee Out Justin Bethel CB Knee Questionable Brandon Jones S Knee Full Participation In Practice Raekwon Davis DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice Devon Achane RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Julian Hill TE Ankle Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Rumph II OLB Hamstring Doubtful Daiyan Henley LB Hamstring Doubtful

Dolphins vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV Info: CBS

Dolphins Season Insights (2022)

The Dolphins ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last year.

Miami totaled 23.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 24th, surrendering 23.5 points per game.

The Dolphins sported the 27th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.

Miami had the 25th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (99.2 per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 103 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 14 forced turnovers (30th in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Dolphins' -7 turnover margin was the fifth-worst in the NFL last season.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3)

Chargers (-3) Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Dolphins (+135)

Chargers (-160), Dolphins (+135) Total: 51 points

