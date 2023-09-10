The Miami Dolphins (0-0) go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Dolphins Insights (2022)

Last year the Dolphins racked up just 0.8 more points per game (23.4) than the Chargers surrendered (22.6).

The Dolphins racked up 364.5 yards per game last year, just 18.4 more than the 346.1 the Chargers gave up per outing.

Miami rushed for 99.2 yards per game last season, 46.6 fewer than the 145.8 Los Angeles allowed per outing.

The Dolphins had 21 giveaways last year, while the Chargers had 24 takeaways.

Dolphins Away Performance (2022)

The Dolphins put up 24.9 points per game on the road a season ago (1.5 more than their overall average), and gave up 30.6 in away games (7.1 more than overall).

The Dolphins' average yards gained (371.1) and conceded (378.3) on the road were both higher than their overall averages of 364.5 and 337.8, respectively.

Miami accumulated 272.1 passing yards per game on the road (6.7 more than its overall average), and gave up 253.9 on the road (19.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Dolphins accumulated 99 rushing yards per game and conceded 124.4. That was less than they gained overall (99.2), and more than they allowed (103).

The Dolphins' offensive third-down percentage (38%) and defensive third-down percentage (48%) away from home last year were both higher than their overall averages of 36.2% and 41.6%, respectively.

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 9/17/2023 at New England - NBC 9/24/2023 Denver - CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo - CBS

