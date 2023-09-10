Two of last season's best offensive players will be on display when running back Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers host Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Looking to make a bet on one of the best contributors in this game between the Chargers and the Dolphins? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Sign up to bet on the Chargers-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +700

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +470

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Kroft - - - Durham Smythe - - 13.5 (0) Braxton Berrios - - - Tyreek Hill - - 84.5 (0) Raheem Mostert - 63.5 (0) 11.5 (0) Cedrick Wilson - - - Robby Anderson - - - River Cracraft - - - Alec Ingold - - - Jaylen Waddle - - 68.5 (0) Tua Tagovailoa 258.5 (0) 4.5 (0) - Salvon Ahmed - - - Erik Ezukanma - - - Devon Achane - - - Chris Brooks - - - Julian Hill - - -

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen - - 67.5 (0) Derius Davis - - - Elijah Dotson - - - Austin Ekeler - 51.5 (0) 31.5 (0) Gerald Everett - - 30.5 (0) Justin Herbert 290.5 (0) 10.5 (0) - Quentin Johnston - - - Joshua Kelley - - - Tre' McKitty - - - Josh Palmer - - 29.5 (0) Donald Parham - - - Stone Smartt - - - Isaiah Spiller - - - Mike Williams - - 60.5 (0)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.