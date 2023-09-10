The Miami Dolphins (0-0) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0). This game has a point total of 51.

The Chargers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Dolphins. The Dolphins' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Chargers.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Dolphins vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Miami posted a 9-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Dolphins covered the spread five times last year (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Miami had eight of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Against the spread, Los Angeles went 11-4-0 last year.

As 3-point favorites or more, the Chargers went 4-2 against the spread last season.

Los Angeles had seven of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Dolphins Player Props

