Should you wager on Durham Smythe getting into the end zone in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Smythe was targeted 20 times last year and collected 129 yards on 15 grabs with one TD. He averaged 9.9 receiving yards.

Smythe had one touchdown catch last season (in 12 games).

He scored one rushing touchdown last season in 12 games.

Durham Smythe Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 1 14 0 Week 2 @Ravens 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Bills 3 3 23 0 Week 5 @Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0 0 0 Week 12 Texans 1 1 4 1 Week 13 @49ers 2 2 21 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 -2 0 Week 16 Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Patriots 1 1 9 0 Week 18 Jets 5 3 39 0 Wild Card @Bills 1 1 20 0

