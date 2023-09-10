Garrett Hampson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 57.1% of his 63 games this season, Hampson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hampson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%).
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.295
|.368
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|20/7
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.91 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
