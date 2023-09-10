The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 57.1% of his 63 games this season, Hampson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%).
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 34
.284 AVG .295
.368 OBP .352
.433 SLG .411
8 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 10
20/7 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.91 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.