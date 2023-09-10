The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 57.1% of his 63 games this season, Hampson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hampson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%).

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 34 .284 AVG .295 .368 OBP .352 .433 SLG .411 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 10 20/7 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings