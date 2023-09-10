The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 102 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .242 with 56 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 122 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 23.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has had an RBI in 38 games this year (31.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings