Jake Burger vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 102 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .242 with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 122 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 23.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has had an RBI in 38 games this year (31.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.