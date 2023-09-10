Will Jaylen Waddle pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Miami Dolphins take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Think Waddle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Waddle was targeted 117 times last year and amassed 1,356 yards on 75 receptions with eight TDs. He averaged 79.8 receiving yards.

In six of 17 games last year, Waddle reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple touchdown catches).

Jaylen Waddle Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 5 4 69 1 Week 2 @Ravens 19 11 171 2 Week 3 Bills 6 4 102 0 Week 4 @Bengals 5 2 39 0 Week 5 @Jets 4 3 23 0 Week 6 Vikings 10 6 129 0 Week 7 Steelers 5 4 88 0 Week 8 @Lions 9 8 106 2 Week 9 @Bears 7 5 85 1 Week 10 Browns 5 4 66 0 Week 12 Texans 10 5 85 0 Week 13 @49ers 5 1 9 0 Week 14 @Chargers 4 2 31 0 Week 15 @Bills 7 3 114 1 Week 16 Packers 6 5 143 1 Week 17 @Patriots 5 3 52 0 Week 18 Jets 5 5 44 0 Wild Card @Bills 7 3 44 0

Rep Jaylen Waddle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.