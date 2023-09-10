Jazz Chisholm vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .258 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks.
- Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (54 of 78), with at least two hits 18 times (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (34.6%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.265
|AVG
|.252
|.317
|OBP
|.294
|.492
|SLG
|.440
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|22
|47/9
|K/BB
|47/9
|9
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.91 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
