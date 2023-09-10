On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .258 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (54 of 78), with at least two hits 18 times (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (34.6%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .265 AVG .252 .317 OBP .294 .492 SLG .440 13 XBH 13 8 HR 8 18 RBI 22 47/9 K/BB 47/9 9 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings