The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 walks.

In 60.9% of his 110 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (2.7%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Berti has driven home a run in 22 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year (33 of 110), with two or more runs seven times (6.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .264 AVG .286 .291 OBP .328 .325 SLG .379 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 12 29/6 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings