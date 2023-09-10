Jon Berti vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 walks.
- In 60.9% of his 110 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (2.7%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Berti has driven home a run in 22 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year (33 of 110), with two or more runs seven times (6.4%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.264
|AVG
|.286
|.291
|OBP
|.328
|.325
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|29/6
|K/BB
|41/12
|6
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
