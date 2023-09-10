Josh Bell -- batting .275 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 10 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .245 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Bell enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 88 of 131 games this season (67.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (16.8%).
  • Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bell has driven home a run in 49 games this season (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 37 games this year (28.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 18
.246 AVG .286
.315 OBP .351
.411 SLG .514
21 XBH 8
9 HR 4
30 RBI 9
54/24 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez (2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
