Josh Bell -- batting .275 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 10 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .245 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Bell enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Bell has gotten a hit in 88 of 131 games this season (67.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (16.8%).

Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has driven home a run in 49 games this season (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this year (28.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 18 .246 AVG .286 .315 OBP .351 .411 SLG .514 21 XBH 8 9 HR 4 30 RBI 9 54/24 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings