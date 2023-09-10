Sunday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (78-63) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (73-69) at 1:05 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (2-6) versus the Marlins and Steven Okert (3-1).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (583 total), Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule