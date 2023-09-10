Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Ranger Suarez, who gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Phillies are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+140). The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -165 +140 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won nine of its 22 games, or 40.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 66 of its 141 chances.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 33-37 33-28 39-41 55-52 17-17

