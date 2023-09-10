The Philadelphia Phillies will send a hot-hitting Trea Turner to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 583 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.277 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Okert heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season, seeking his fourth win.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing one hit.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Clayton Kershaw 9/6/2023 Dodgers W 11-4 Home JT Chargois Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers L 10-0 Home Braxton Garrett Ryan Pepiot 9/8/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Eury Pérez Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies - Away Steven Okert Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers - Away - Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Colin Rea 9/14/2023 Brewers - Away Eury Pérez Wade Miley 9/15/2023 Braves - Home Johnny Cueto Charlie Morton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.