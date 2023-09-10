How to Watch the Marlins vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Philadelphia Phillies will send a hot-hitting Trea Turner to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 583 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.277 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Okert heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season, seeking his fourth win.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing one hit.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/6/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-4
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Lance Lynn
|9/7/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Aaron Nola
|9/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Steven Okert
|Ranger Suárez
|9/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Freddy Peralta
|9/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Colin Rea
|9/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Wade Miley
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Charlie Morton
