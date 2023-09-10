Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (78-63) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (73-69) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, September 10, with a start time of 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Steven Okert - MIA (3-1, 3.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Arraez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 56 (58.9%) of those contests.

The Phillies have gone 21-11 (winning 65.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Marlins had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 16th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.