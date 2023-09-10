The Philadelphia Phillies (78-63) host the Miami Marlins (73-69) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound, while Steven Okert (3-1) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Okert - MIA (3-1, 3.44 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Okert

Okert (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering one hit.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .209 against him this season. He has a 3.44 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his 56 appearances.

He will try for his fifth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Steven Okert vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 688 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .439 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 186 home runs (12th in the league).

In 4 2/3 innings over five appearances against the Phillies this season, Okert has a 0 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .278.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (2-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.441 in 18 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Suarez has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 583 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1250 hits, seventh in baseball, with 145 home runs (23rd in the league).

The Marlins have gone 18-for-48 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.

