Marlins vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 10
The Philadelphia Phillies (78-63) host the Miami Marlins (73-69) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound, while Steven Okert (3-1) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Okert - MIA (3-1, 3.44 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Okert
- Okert (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering one hit.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .209 against him this season. He has a 3.44 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his 56 appearances.
- He will try for his fifth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Steven Okert vs. Phillies
- He will face a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 688 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .439 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 186 home runs (12th in the league).
- In 4 2/3 innings over five appearances against the Phillies this season, Okert has a 0 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .278.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez
- Suarez (2-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.441 in 18 games this season.
- He has nine quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Suarez has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Ranger Suárez vs. Marlins
- The Marlins have scored 583 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1250 hits, seventh in baseball, with 145 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The Marlins have gone 18-for-48 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.
