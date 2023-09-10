MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, September 10
Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Corbin Burnes drawing the start for the Brewers, and Gerrit Cole taking the ball for Yankees.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for September 10.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Steven Okert (3-1) to the hill as they face the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (2-6) when the teams play on Sunday.
|MIA: Okert
|PHI: Suarez
|56 (52.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (101.1 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|3.91
|11.2
|K/9
|8.3
Live Stream Marlins at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-4) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (13-8) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|SEA: Miller
|TB: Eflin
|21 (112.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (155.2 IP)
|3.83
|ERA
|3.47
|8.1
|K/9
|9.1
For a full preview of the Miller vs Eflin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- SEA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Mariners at Rays
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-7) to the mound as they face the Tigers on Sunday.
|CHW: Scholtens
|DET: TBD
|23 (74 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.38
|ERA
|-
|5.8
|K/9
|-
For a full preview of the Scholtens vs TBD matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -135
- CHW Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Burnes (9-8) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Cole (13-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|MIL: Burnes
|NYY: Cole
|28 (171 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (180 IP)
|3.63
|ERA
|2.90
|9.2
|K/9
|9.7
For a full report of the Burnes vs Cole matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -135
- MIL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Pirates at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (4-4) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Allan Winans (0-0) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|ATL: Winans
|14 (68 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.90
|ERA
|-
|6.4
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Pirates at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (6-9) when the teams play Sunday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|WSH: Williams
|21 (117.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (134.2 IP)
|2.61
|ERA
|5.21
|9.4
|K/9
|6.8
Live Stream Dodgers at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (5-3) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (11-8) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|BOS: Bello
|19 (99 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (137 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|3.61
|9.5
|K/9
|7.4
For a full report of the Rodriguez vs Bello matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (6-4) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (9-10) when the teams meet Sunday.
|KC: Ragans
|TOR: Berrios
|25 (72 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (164 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|3.68
|10.9
|K/9
|8.4
For a full report of the Ragans vs Berrios matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Royals at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- KC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (7-10) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (3-6) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|STL: Mikolas
|CIN: Greene
|30 (171 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (85.1 IP)
|4.63
|ERA
|4.75
|6.0
|K/9
|12.0
For a full report of the Mikolas vs Greene matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Twins Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (8-7) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (10-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|NYM: Megill
|MIN: Lopez
|21 (102.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (170.2 IP)
|5.28
|ERA
|3.64
|7.7
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Mets at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -200
- NYM Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Astros Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Matt Waldron (0-2) to the hill as they face the Astros, who will counter with J.P. France (10-5) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|SD: Waldron
|HOU: France
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (121 IP)
|5.12
|ERA
|3.72
|6.5
|K/9
|6.8
Live Stream Padres at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|CHC: Hendricks
|15 (74.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (115.2 IP)
|6.27
|ERA
|3.89
|8.2
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -145
- ARI Odds to Win: +120
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-8) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Jon Gray (8-7) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|OAK: Medina
|TEX: Gray
|19 (90.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (142.2 IP)
|5.46
|ERA
|3.66
|8.6
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-3) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will counter with Kenny Rosenberg (0-1) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|CLE: Bibee
|LAA: Rosenberg
|23 (129.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|5.54
|9.0
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels
- CLE Odds to Win: -190
- LAA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (3-6) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (10-12) when the teams meet Sunday.
|COL: Lambert
|SF: Webb
|24 (82.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (193 IP)
|5.03
|ERA
|3.54
|7.5
|K/9
|8.3
Live Stream Rockies at Giants
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.