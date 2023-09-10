Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .202.
  • Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this year (41 of 87), with at least two hits 11 times (12.6%).
  • He has homered in five games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 20 games this year (23.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (26.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 42
.224 AVG .180
.283 OBP .232
.276 SLG .297
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 35/6
2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Suarez (2-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.