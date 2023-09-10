Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .202.

Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this year (41 of 87), with at least two hits 11 times (12.6%).

He has homered in five games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 20 games this year (23.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (26.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .224 AVG .180 .283 OBP .232 .276 SLG .297 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 35/6 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings