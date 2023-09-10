Nick Fortes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .202.
- Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this year (41 of 87), with at least two hits 11 times (12.6%).
- He has homered in five games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 20 games this year (23.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (26.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.180
|.283
|OBP
|.232
|.276
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|35/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez (2-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
