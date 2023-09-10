In the Week 1 tilt between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Raheem Mostert hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert rushed for 891 yards on 181 attempts, good for 55.7 rushing yards per game, and scored three TDs a year ago.

He rushed for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.

He had a receiving touchdown in two of 16 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Raheem Mostert Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Patriots 5 16 0 1 16 0 Week 2 @Ravens 11 51 0 3 28 0 Week 3 Bills 8 11 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 15 69 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Jets 18 113 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Vikings 14 49 0 1 -1 0 Week 7 Steelers 16 79 0 4 30 1 Week 8 @Lions 14 64 0 1 3 0 Week 9 @Bears 9 26 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 8 65 1 4 22 0 Week 13 @49ers 7 30 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 11 37 0 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bills 17 136 0 1 20 0 Week 16 Packers 8 45 0 2 4 0 Week 17 @Patriots 9 29 0 8 62 1 Week 18 Jets 11 71 0 2 -10 0

