Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown when the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Tagovailoa ran for 70 yards on 24 attempts, averaging 5.4 yards per game,.

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in 13 games.

Tua Tagovailoa Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Patriots 23 33 270 1 0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 36 50 469 6 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Bills 13 18 186 1 0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 8 14 110 0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 21 35 261 1 0 4 15 0 Week 8 @Lions 29 36 382 3 0 5 19 0 Week 9 @Bears 21 30 302 3 0 5 0 0 Week 10 Browns 25 32 285 3 0 1 0 0 Week 12 Texans 22 36 299 1 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 18 33 295 2 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 10 28 145 1 0 3 28 0 Week 15 @Bills 17 30 234 2 0 1 7 0 Week 16 Packers 16 25 310 1 3 1 0 0

