Will Tua Tagovailoa Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 1?
Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown when the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)
- Last season, Tagovailoa ran for 70 yards on 24 attempts, averaging 5.4 yards per game,.
- He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in 13 games.
Tua Tagovailoa Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|23
|33
|270
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|36
|50
|469
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|13
|18
|186
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|8
|14
|110
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|21
|35
|261
|1
|0
|4
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|29
|36
|382
|3
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|21
|30
|302
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|25
|32
|285
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|22
|36
|299
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|18
|33
|295
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|10
|28
|145
|1
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|17
|30
|234
|2
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|16
|25
|310
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
