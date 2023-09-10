With the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) playing on September 10 at SoFi Stadium, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Stats Justin Herbert 13 Games Played 17 64.8% Completion % 68.2% 3,548 (272.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,739 (278.8) 25 Touchdowns 25 8 Interceptions 10 70 (5.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 147 (8.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Chargers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Chargers ranked 21st in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (346.1 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Los Angeles was top-10 last year, ranking seventh in the NFL with 3,406 total passing yards allowed (200.4 allowed per game). It also ranked 18th in passing touchdowns allowed (24).

Against the run, the Chargers' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 28th in the league with 2,478 rushing yards allowed (145.8 per game).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked 17th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (39.2%) and 11th in red-zone efficiency allowed (52.1%).

Dolphins Defensive Stats

Last season, the Dolphins were bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 24th in the NFL with 399 points surrendered (23.5 per contest). They also ranked 18th in total yards allowed (5,743).

When it came to stopping the pass, Miami was bottom-10 in passing yards allowed last season, ceding the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,992 (234.8 per game). It also ranked 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Dolphins' defense was clicking last season, as it ranked sixth in the league with 1,751 total rushing yards allowed (103.0 per game).

On defense, Miami ranked 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (59.3%) and 24th in third-down efficiency allowed (41.6%).

