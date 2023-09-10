When the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers match up in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tyreek Hill hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Last season Hill was targeted 170 times and hauled in 119 passes for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game), the highest total on the current Dolphins roster, with seven TDs.

Hill had a touchdown catch in six games last year out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

He rushed for a touchdown once last season in 17 games.

Tyreek Hill Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 12 8 94 0 Week 2 @Ravens 13 11 190 2 Week 3 Bills 4 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bengals 14 10 160 0 Week 5 @Jets 7 7 47 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 12 177 0 Week 7 Steelers 13 7 72 0 Week 8 @Lions 14 12 188 0 Week 9 @Bears 8 7 143 1 Week 10 Browns 6 5 44 1 Week 12 Texans 9 6 85 0 Week 13 @49ers 14 9 146 1 Week 14 @Chargers 10 4 81 1 Week 15 @Bills 13 9 69 1 Week 16 Packers 6 4 103 0 Week 17 @Patriots 7 4 55 0 Week 18 Jets 5 2 23 0 Wild Card @Bills 15 7 69 0

