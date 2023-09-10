Yuli Gurriel vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .246.
- In 50.0% of his 88 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 20 games this year (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 27.3% of his games this season (24 of 88), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.219
|AVG
|.270
|.280
|OBP
|.323
|.305
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|20/11
|K/BB
|23/12
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
