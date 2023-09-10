The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .246.

In 50.0% of his 88 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 20 games this year (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 27.3% of his games this season (24 of 88), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .219 AVG .270 .280 OBP .323 .305 SLG .392 10 XBH 10 0 HR 3 10 RBI 11 20/11 K/BB 23/12 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings