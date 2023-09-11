Bryan De La Cruz vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .258 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 135 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.0% of those games.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 48 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|.286
|AVG
|.230
|.333
|OBP
|.281
|.451
|SLG
|.400
|26
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|37
|64/18
|K/BB
|67/20
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.30 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .156 to opposing hitters.
