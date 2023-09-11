The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .258 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 135 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.0% of those games.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 48 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 67 .286 AVG .230 .333 OBP .281 .451 SLG .400 26 XBH 23 8 HR 11 37 RBI 37 64/18 K/BB 67/20 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings