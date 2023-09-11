The Miami Dolphins have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +225

+225 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of eight Dolphins games last season went over the point total.

Offensively, Miami ranked sixth in the with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 away.

Miami posted seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and accumulated 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Christian Wilkins collected 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +6600 4 October 1 @ Bills - +850 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +700 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +2200 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +2200 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1100 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +850

