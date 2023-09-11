Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .281.

Hampson has gotten a hit in 36 of 64 games this season (56.3%), including nine multi-hit games (14.1%).

He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 64), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hampson has had an RBI in 12 games this year (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%).

In 21 of 64 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 35 .284 AVG .280 .368 OBP .336 .433 SLG .390 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 10 20/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings