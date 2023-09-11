Garrett Hampson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .281.
- Hampson has gotten a hit in 36 of 64 games this season (56.3%), including nine multi-hit games (14.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 64), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hampson has had an RBI in 12 games this year (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%).
- In 21 of 64 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|35
|.284
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.336
|.433
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|20/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Woodruff (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.30 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.30 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .156 to opposing batters.
