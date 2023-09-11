Jacob Stallings vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has 12 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .199.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 46.5% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Stallings has driven in a run in 12 games this season (16.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.2%).
- He has scored in 18 of 71 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.228
|AVG
|.170
|.301
|OBP
|.288
|.317
|SLG
|.290
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|26/10
|K/BB
|27/15
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.30, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
