Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has 12 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .199.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 46.5% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 8.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

Stallings has driven in a run in 12 games this season (16.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.2%).

He has scored in 18 of 71 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .228 AVG .170 .301 OBP .288 .317 SLG .290 7 XBH 8 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 26/10 K/BB 27/15 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings