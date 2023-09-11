Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 102 hits, batting .239 this season with 56 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 22.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (30.9%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (17.1%).

He has scored in 52 games this season (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (8.1%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings