Jake Burger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 102 hits, batting .239 this season with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (30.9%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (17.1%).
- He has scored in 52 games this season (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (8.1%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.30, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
