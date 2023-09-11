The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .254 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 79 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 79), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 43 .265 AVG .245 .317 OBP .287 .492 SLG .429 13 XBH 13 8 HR 8 18 RBI 22 47/9 K/BB 50/9 9 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings