Jazz Chisholm vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .254 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 79 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 79), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|43
|.265
|AVG
|.245
|.317
|OBP
|.287
|.492
|SLG
|.429
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|22
|47/9
|K/BB
|50/9
|9
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Woodruff (4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.30, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
