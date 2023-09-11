Joey Wendle vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Joey Wendle (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Brewers Player Props
|Marlins vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Brewers
|Marlins vs Brewers Odds
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .227.
- In 53.4% of his games this year (47 of 88), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in two of 88 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year (24 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Brewers
- Click Here for Jacob Stallings
- Click Here for Garrett Hampson
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Jesús Sánchez
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.234
|AVG
|.220
|.252
|OBP
|.273
|.340
|SLG
|.318
|12
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.30 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.30 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .156 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.