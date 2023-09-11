On Monday, Joey Wendle (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .227.

In 53.4% of his games this year (47 of 88), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in two of 88 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year (24 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .234 AVG .220 .252 OBP .273 .340 SLG .318 12 XBH 9 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 5

