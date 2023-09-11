Josh Bell vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .245 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 56 walks.
- Bell is batting .313 during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 89 of 132 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has driven in a run in 49 games this season (37.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (28.0%), including six games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.288
|.315
|OBP
|.358
|.411
|SLG
|.507
|21
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|9
|54/24
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.30, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .156 batting average against him.
