Josh Bell -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .245 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 56 walks.

Bell is batting .313 during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Bell has picked up a hit in 89 of 132 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has driven in a run in 49 games this season (37.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (28.0%), including six games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 19 .246 AVG .288 .315 OBP .358 .411 SLG .507 21 XBH 8 9 HR 4 30 RBI 9 54/24 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings